MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

MVBF stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

