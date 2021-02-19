My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 457,900 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

My Size stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About My Size

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

