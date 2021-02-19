My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 8%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares were up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 708,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 790,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

