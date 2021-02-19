Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) (ASX:NAM) Insider Timothy(Tim) Watson Purchases 675,200 Shares of Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) (ASX:NAM) insider Timothy(Tim) Watson acquired 675,200 shares of Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,312.00 ($149,508.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) alerts:

Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) Company Profile

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning and marketing of cotton in Australia and Asia. The company operates 12 cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland. It is also involved in the purchase of lint cotton from growers through various forward contracts; and trading and marketing of cottonseeds.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.