National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,309 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 175.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

OR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

