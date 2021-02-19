National Asset Management Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $73.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.