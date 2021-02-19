National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCC. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

