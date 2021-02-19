National Bank Financial Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to $0.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

