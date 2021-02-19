National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$74.50 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.11.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

NA stock traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$75.00. 306,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,853. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.00. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.59. The company has a market cap of C$25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last 90 days.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.