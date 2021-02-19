National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.35. National shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 55,050 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.56.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter.

In other National news, major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 119,541 shares of National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $313,197.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 145,020 shares of company stock valued at $381,428 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in National by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,729,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 371,391 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 496,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

