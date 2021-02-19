National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 84,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,443,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

