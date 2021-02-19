National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $204.30 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $281.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78. The company has a market capitalization of $742.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

