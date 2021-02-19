Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 18.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a PE ratio of 210.00. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

