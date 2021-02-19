Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

