Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) (ASX:NGI) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) (ASX:NGI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.30.

Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) Company Profile

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

