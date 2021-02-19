NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 85.50 ($1.12) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 531,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,718. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a twelve month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.22.

In related news, insider Rupert O. Dorey purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) Company Profile

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

