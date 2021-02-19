Needham & Company LLC Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $75.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

CSOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of CSOD opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $4,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

