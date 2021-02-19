Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.91. 182,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 368,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $181.38 million, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nemaura Medical by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nemaura Medical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

