Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Down 1.2%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 3,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

NEPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nephros by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 266,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

