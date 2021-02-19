Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 9.2% Higher

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.36. 821,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 832,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

