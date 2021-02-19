Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading Up 9.2%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 821,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 832,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Net Element during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

