Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.00

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 4022311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netcall plc (NET.L) from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £94.58 million and a PE ratio of 203.33.

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of Netcall plc (NET.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Netcall plc (NET.L) Company Profile

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

