NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.68.

NTES opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,236,820 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,255,000 after buying an additional 2,759,038 shares during the period.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

