NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after purchasing an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 74.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 91.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

