Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nevro were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 130.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $20,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $8,599,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

