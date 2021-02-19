New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.