New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,400,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,325,000 after buying an additional 74,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,462,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $192.03 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

