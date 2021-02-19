New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Trading Down 5.5%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 1,962,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,204,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPA. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 645.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,514,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,733 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,742,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,328,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPA)

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

