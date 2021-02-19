New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 322,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 473,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

