New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 1.6%

New Star Investment Trust Plc (LON:NSI)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

About New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

