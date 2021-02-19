New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,712,990 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 246.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,814,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,712,990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $294,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 183,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

