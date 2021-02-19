New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $221.94 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $221,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $295.64. 24,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,335. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

