New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108,686 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $611,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.43. 111,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

