New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 356,100 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,100 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of The Coca-Cola worth $449,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 404,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $217.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

