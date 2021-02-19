NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NREF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,781. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $52,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

