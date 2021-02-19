NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.54-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,781. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

