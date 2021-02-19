NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.35 for the period.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

