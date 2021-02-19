NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

