NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

