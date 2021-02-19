NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

