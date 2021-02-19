NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $360,000 Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 623,450 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,047,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

