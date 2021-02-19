NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,780 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NRG Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,317,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after buying an additional 253,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

