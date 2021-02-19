NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

