Nexus 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $59.38 million and $1.18 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,780,573 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

