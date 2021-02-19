NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.12-6.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.NICE also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.52 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. NICE has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.54.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

