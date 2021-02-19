Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nikon’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings increased year over year despite declining top-line primarily due to negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The company witnessed sluggish demand for cameras due to the continuous shrinkage of the digital camera market. The trend is expected to continue in the rest of fiscal 2021. Recovering capital investments in semiconductor benefited results. This trend is also expected to continue in the near term, Healthcare space remained dull in both the bioscience and the ophthalmic diagnosis field. However, these are expected to recover in the near term. Nikon’s raised fiscal 2021 guidance still reflects massive top-line decline as well as rising losses. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.58. Nikon has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

