Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after buying an additional 255,074 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $145.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

