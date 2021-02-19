Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,325 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

