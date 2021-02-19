Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,570 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 215,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $185.88 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $200.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.