Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

